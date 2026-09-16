German Port Workers Reject Contract and Move To Strike Vote

The contentious negotiations for a new contract for up to 11,000 port workers at Germany’s main seaports have again broken down, with the union, ver.di, reporting it has begun a vote and will seek authorization for an indefinite strike. A representative group polled at the beginning of the week rejected the fourth round proposals from the ZDS, the Central Association of German Seaport Operators.

Contract negotiations began in late July with the union demanding an 8.2 percent increase in hourly wages in a 12-month contract. The employers started with a proposed 5.3 percent increase in two stages, plus a one-off payment. The sides reportedly remain far apart, with ZDS offering two new options last week, one for a 3.4 percent increase over 12 months retroactive to August 1 and including a container allowance and more vacation pay. A second option of 5.1 percent plus the allowances and vacation pay for 18-months was immediately rejected by the union and not presented to the members for a vote.

The talks cover the workers at Hamburg, Bremen/Bremerhaven, Emden, Brake, and Wilhelmshaven. The members have been without a contract since July 31.