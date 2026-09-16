OOCL Sends First Ship Through Suez as Canal Highlights Growth
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) joined the growing number of container lines returning to the Suez Canal, sending its first ultra-large vessel through the canal as part of Cosco’s strategy to resume some of its normal routes for Cosco and OOCL vessels. It comes as the Suez Canal Authority highlights continued growth despite the latest military moves by the Houthis at the southern terminus of the Red Sea.
The OOCL Portugal (225,000 dwt) made the transit on Wednesday, September 16, coming from Belgium and the Mediterranean on its way to China. The vessel, which has a capacity of 24,188 TEU, was in the convoy from the north, representing OOCL’s first return to the Suez Canal and the first for a Cosco-controlled ship since "the tensions in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb," the Suez Canal Authority emphasized.
The OOCL Portugal was one of 39 ships making the transit on Wednesday, which remains at levels still well below the Suez Canal’s peak before the start of the attacks by the Houthis. A day earlier, on September 15, the Suez Canal Authority reported that 45 ships transited the canal.
OOCL's ultra-large vessel was in the convoy coming from the north toward the Red Sea (SCA)
Wednesday’s transits, however, also appear to have included vessels from MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and CMA CGM. The Suez Canal Authority highlights that both carriers, along with Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have restored services. While not mentioned by name, pictures also showed a Wan Hai container vessel in the Suez Canal.
Cosco is reported to be restoring several routes to the Suez Canal, including shared services with CMA CGM. Well-known industry commentator Lars Jensen, however, points out that the first are mostly on the backhaul and notes that Evergreen, which is also part of the alliance, is not yet returning to the Suez Canal.
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd also reported at the beginning of the week that four more routes that they share in the Gemini Cooperation would be restored to the Suez Canal - Red Sea corridor. The lines had already moved two routes back and plan to continue restoring routes as long as the region remains stable.
The restorations are continuing despite the Houthis seizing the port of Mocha at the end of last week and an island in the Red Sea, to gain greater control near the Bab el-Mandeb. The Houthis, however, continue to say they are only banning shipping linked to Saudi Arabia.
The Suez Canal Authority further highlights that volume in the canal in the first eight months of 2026 surpassed 72 million tons, a 54 percent increase from 46.7 million tons in the same period of 2025.
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The recent restoration is reversing the declines the canal experienced in 2025. For the full year, it reported that 12,758 vessels made the transit, which was down 3.4 percent from 2024. Tonnage also declined by 0.5 percent, but cargo tonnage rose 1.4 percent. The canal said the lowest month was February, with the strongest in November. Oil tankers comprised the largest portion of the vessels using the Suez Canal, followed by bulkers. Natural gas carriers showed the largest percent increase, while 1,840 containerships made the transit in 2025.
The Suez Canal Authority continues its marketing and highlights further improvements in its operations as it seeks to encourage the return of more vessels to their pre-war routes.