OOCL Sends First Ship Through Suez as Canal Highlights Growth

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) joined the growing number of container lines returning to the Suez Canal, sending its first ultra-large vessel through the canal as part of Cosco’s strategy to resume some of its normal routes for Cosco and OOCL vessels. It comes as the Suez Canal Authority highlights continued growth despite the latest military moves by the Houthis at the southern terminus of the Red Sea.

The OOCL Portugal (225,000 dwt) made the transit on Wednesday, September 16, coming from Belgium and the Mediterranean on its way to China. The vessel, which has a capacity of 24,188 TEU, was in the convoy from the north, representing OOCL’s first return to the Suez Canal and the first for a Cosco-controlled ship since "the tensions in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb," the Suez Canal Authority emphasized.

The OOCL Portugal was one of 39 ships making the transit on Wednesday, which remains at levels still well below the Suez Canal’s peak before the start of the attacks by the Houthis. A day earlier, on September 15, the Suez Canal Authority reported that 45 ships transited the canal.