Former Bulker Company to Reinvent Itself as AHTS Leader

FIn a surprise announcement, Norway-based 2020 Bulkers reports that it plans to reinvent the company as an owner-operator of large anchor-handler supply ships based on the strong opportunities in the offshore market. The company has entered into a Letter of Intent to purchase a fleet of up to 15 large AHTS vessels and, once completed, will rename itself AHTS.

Launched as an investment company in 2017, 2020 Bulkers was focused on the Newcastlemax segment of bulker operations. After a successful track record of returns and dividends for its shareholders, management announced that it intended to sell its fleet of bulkers. With the sale of one vessel in late 2025, the company was down to six vessels, all of which were delivered by April 2026 to new owners. Management had said it would explore new opportunities in the market.

AHTS AS commenced operations earlier this year and currently owns seven large anchor handler tug supply vessels. It already has agreements to purchase three additional vessels. The fleet list included in the 2020 Bulkers investor presentation shows vessels built in 2009 and 2010, mostly by Fincantieri in Italy and based on the Moss 242H design. The company highlights in its presentation that its selected segment is a “global workhorse for MODU mooring scope and international in scope.”