Surging Social Program Costs Dampen UK's Hopes for a Stronger Royal Navy

In June, hopes rose that the resignation of Defense Minister John Healey over the lack of commitment to raise UK defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 would finally bring about a commitment from the UK’s Labour Government to achieve the target. Hopes rose further when Healey was subsequently put in charge of the nation’s finances after new Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

If anything, the 3% of GDP target by 2030 now seems further away, as the Prime Minister told the UK Parliament last week that he will not cut the priority given to social-benefit spending in order to fund the defense budget. This pushes back any rise in defense spending from early to later years, given that the UK remains signed up for the NATO 3.5% target for defense spending by 2035. Spending on social benefits has risen sharply over the last two years, absorbing the increased tax revenues which might otherwise have gone to defense.

The Ministry of Defence is already struggling to fund its existing programs, leading to in-year cuts to training and ammunition expenditure. But there are also immediate impacts on equipment procurement, particularly for the Royal Navy.