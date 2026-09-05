Kongsberg Maritime Equips Cadeler T-Class Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. (COSCO Shipping Offshore) to supply an integrated technology package for two new Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) being built for offshore wind installation company Cadeler.

The agreement follows a series of previous vessel projects delivered to Cadeler through COSCO Shipping Offshore and further extends the collaboration between the companies. The two new T-class vessels were announced by Cadeler in August 2026 and are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031. Cadeler stated that the vessels form part of its long-term fleet expansion strategy to support future offshore wind installation requirements.

Kongsberg Maritime's scope of supply comprises a complete electrical, automation and propulsion package for both vessels. This includes azimuth and tunnel thrusters, dynamic positioning (DP) technology, power generation and distribution systems, propulsion drives, integrated automation and vessel control systems, and energy management solutions. The integrated package is designed to provide high levels of operational control, positioning accuracy and energy efficiency during offshore installation operations.

The new T-class vessels are intended to support increasingly complex offshore wind projects and the installation of larger next-generation wind turbines and foundations.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President and CEO, Kongsberg Maritime, said: "We are pleased to continue our cooperation with Cadeler and COSCO Shipping Offshore on these two new vessel projects. This repeat contract reflects the strong working relationship that has been built over a number of years and our shared focus on delivering reliable and efficient solutions for offshore wind operations."

She added: "As offshore wind projects continue to evolve, vessel owners and operators require systems that support operational performance, energy management and precise vessel positioning. We look forward to contributing our technology and experience to these new additions to the Cadeler fleet."

The contract continues Kongsberg Maritime's involvement across Cadeler's expanding fleet, spanning a vessel currently under construction and recently contracted newbuilds. Kongsberg Maritime will work closely with COSCO Shipping Offshore throughout the design, engineering and delivery phases of the two newbuild projects.