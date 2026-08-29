Klaipeda Port Largest-Ever Expansion Project Moves Into Construction Phase

[By: Port of Klaipeda]

The Port of Klaipeda is moving into a new phase of the largest expansion project in its history, with the first works now getting underway. Site preparation has started in the southern part of the port, where a major new port area will be developed in the coming years.

“We are now very close to the start of the southern port expansion. After a long period of planning and preparation, work on site is beginning. Once the site is ready, construction of the southern breakwaters will start this autumn, marking the first stage of the largest expansion project in the history of the Port of Klaipeda. This project shows that we are steadily moving forward with our plans to build a stronger port for Lithuania. It will make the country more attractive to investors, strengthen our competitiveness in international markets and support military mobility needs that are important not only for Lithuania, but for the wider region,” says Algis Latakas, CEO of the Klaipeda Port Authority.

The southern breakwaters will be built by Tilsta, which won the tender launched earlier this year. The contract signed with the Klaipeda Port Authority is worth EUR 24.5 million excluding VAT. Construction is expected to begin this autumn.

The new breakwaters will also serve an important environmental purpose by helping to limit the flow of salt water into the Curonian Lagoon.

The southern port expansion will create new space and significantly increase the Port of Klaipeda’s capacity for port operations and cargo handling. Nearly EUR 600 million – the largest share of the Port’s investment programme for 2026–2029 – is planned for the project.

Together with investment expected from future investors, the total value of the development will exceed EUR 1 billion, making it one of the largest investment projects currently being developed in Lithuania.