Iran Plans to Sell Seized Commercial Ships to “Compensate” Fishermen

An Iranian judicial official in a local TV interview said they planned to sell seized commercial ships linked to the Americans and Israelis as a form of compensation. In the past, Iran has sold seized oil cargoes, saying it was compensation, but this would be the first time it attempts to sell the vessels.

Hassan Abdollianpour, head of the judiciary’s Center for Lawyers, said he was in Bandar Abbas along with other experts conducting an inspection to assess the damage as the first step in compensation claims. Without naming the specific vessels, he said commercial vessels linked to the United States and Israel seized during the war would be sold, with the proceeds used for compensation.

He said the vessels had been stopped in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf for violations and seized under judicial rulings. In April, Iran attacked and stopped two containerships associated with MSC, the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas.