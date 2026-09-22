Crew Rescued After Abandoning Small MSC Boxship off Vietnam

Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Center is reporting that the crew of an MSC containership was rescued on September 22 after abandoning their vessel. The report indicates there were no injuries to the crew, but no details were provided on the circumstances that caused the crew to abandon ship.

The distress call was made around 08:45 local time in Singapore on September 22 from the MSC Hermes III. The 38,193 dwt vessel, which was built in 2006, was acquired by MSC in 2020. It is 212 meters (695 feet) in length with a capacity of 2,490 TEU. The ship had a crew of 25 aboard.

The ship had been sailing from Shanghai to Jakarta before returning to Singapore, according to MSC's onlien schedule. It was operating a regional feeder service.