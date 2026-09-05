Engine For 1st Ethanol-Powered Very Large Ore Carrier Completes R&D Test

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has announced that the world’s first Everllence B&W G80 ethanol capable engine has been tested and verified at an R&D test at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine and Machinery division in Korea. The engine is bound for the third in a series of 10 × Very Large Ore Carriers ordered by Shandong Shipping for chartering to Brazilian mining and logistics operator, Vale. Vessel delivery is set for early 2027.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “This marks a major milestone for the G80 engine platform, transforming it into a fully flexible tri?fuel engine capable of operating on fuel oil, methanol, ethanol, or any blend of the latter two. The project reflects our shared commitment with Vale regarding pragmatic and scalable decarbonisation pathways within the hard-to-abate shipping sector, and positions Vale at the forefront of maritime sustainability. By selecting the G80 tri-fuel engine, Vale is advancing its strategy to reduce emissions across its maritime logistics chain while maintaining operational robustness in what are – currently – demanding conditions for low-carbon fuels.”

The new announcement stems from a cooperation agreement signed by Everllence and Vale in February 2026 regarding the development of an advanced, ethanol-powered engine based on the well-proven Everllence B&W ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) platform.

Christian Ludwig – Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “The G80 ethanol engine is based on the proven B&W ME-LGIM platform. It represents the latest evolution of Everllence’s two-stroke dual-fuel engines, designed to enable shipowners to transition seamlessly towards lower-emission fuels without compromising operational efficiency, reliability or safety. In general, interest in ethanol as a marine fuel has increased over the past five years as multi-fuel capability increases shipowner flexibility. We foresee the core demand for this engine coming from bulk carriers, tankers and container vessels. With over 250 methanol engine orders under our belt already, of which more than 100 are in service, Everllence is the leading engine designer for methanol and ethanol-fuelled engines”

Dual-fuel leadership

With the order, Everllence continues to expand its footprint across multiple alternative fuel technologies, including methane, methanol, ammonia, ethane, LPG, and now ethanol. As the maritime industry explores new fuel pathways, the company emphasises the importance of mature, reliable technologies that can be deployed at scale.

The G80 ethanol project underscores a shift from early-stage announcements towards tangible implementation, reinforcing Everllence’s role in enabling the next phase of shipping’s energy transition.