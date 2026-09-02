Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport Unveil Semi-Liner MPP Design

[By Deltamarin]

Deltamarin and Toepfer Transport have unveiled a new state-of-the-art Semi-Liner Multipurpose (MPP) vessel design at SMM in Hamburg. Developed as a flexible platform, the design combines high cargo flexibility with efficient cargo operations and a simple vessel concept that can be tailored to meet individual customer and operational requirements.

The new design has been developed with a focus on versatility and practical operation. The platform is designed to provide shipowners with a flexible solution that can be adapted to different trades and cargo requirements.

The design criteria include a deadweight of approximately 17,000 tonnes, three 80-tonne cranes, with the option to spec up to three 250-tonne cranes, a forward-positioned bridge, Ice Class 1A as an option, a flush cargo deck, long hatch and high cubic capacity. Together, these features provide a high degree of cargo flexibility and support efficient cargo handling and short port turnaround times. The vessel is also suitable for Great Lakes operations.

Two configurations provide a starting point for further development according to the requirements of individual owners, trades and operating profiles.

The design brings together Deltamarin’s ship design and engineering expertise with Toepfer Transport’s market intelligence of the multipurpose and general cargo sectors, providing a strong basis for further development into individual newbuilding projects.

Unveiled at SMM 2026 in Hamburg, the design is now available for further exploration and adaptation to specific customer requirements, with enquiries welcome from shipowners and operators interested in the concept.