Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc. Partnership with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding

[By: Colonna's Shipyard, Inc.]

Colonna's Shipyard, Inc. (CSI) has announced a multi-year agreement with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division for structural component fabrication for U.S. Navy nuclear shipbuilding programs through HII’s distributed shipbuilding effort.

According to Randall Crutchfield, Chairman & CEO at Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc., the distributed shipbuilding partnership will help NNS meet the generational demand for Navy assets and provide CSI with predictable workload. “This agreement better enables CSI to commit resources to expand our facility, continue training and retaining a skilled workforce, and expedite critical components needed for top-line Navy programs,” Crutchfield said.

The agreement has the potential to extend through 2030. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“CSI is pleased to enter into this partnership by leveraging our facilities and skilled workforce at Accurity Industrial Contractors in Owensboro, Kentucky, alongside our Steel America operations in Norfolk. Steel America has delivered components supporting multiple U.S. Navy programs, including CVN 78 and CVN 80, and is well positioned to continue support of critical shipbuilding efforts and help meet the nation's growing defense requirements,” Crutchfield added.

“This agreement reflects the continued growth of our relationship and the shared commitment by both companies to strengthen support for the U.S. Navy,” said Matt Mulherin, NNS vice president of supply chain and strategic sourcing.

“CSI is committed to quality standards that accompany this level of work. Our team of dedicated and skilled employees has proven the vital role small, family-owned businesses play in meeting and exceeding schedule requirements that production at scale necessitates for our national defense," added Crutchfield.