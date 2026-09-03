AkzoNobel Opens Powder Coatings Innovation Lab to Accelerate Developmen

[By: AkzoNobel]

A new €7.5 million innovation lab has been inaugurated by AkzoNobel at its Sassenheim site in the Netherlands, strengthening the company’s largest global R&D center.

Officially opened by Dutch Minister of Climate and Green Growth, Stientje van Veldhoven, the facility – primarily focused on powder coatings – will help to accelerate the development of more sustainable, solvent-free and energy-efficient coating solutions.

“We’ve established a?global reputation for pioneering product innovation and the new lab will be pivotal in ensuring that we continue to innovate with impact,” said Frank Vergeer, R&D Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business.

“As well as strengthening our leadership in powder coating technologies, this investment will also expand the company’s wider innovation capabilities in coating performance, application and advanced particle analysis.”

The new lab will mainly focus on accelerating the development of next generation powder coatings – including lower temperature curing technologies that can further reduce energy use – as well as solutions that will support customer productivity improvements.

In-depth research will also be carried out to identify new opportunities, such as helping to extend product lifetimes, and reduce maintenance and material use.

By developing these solutions, AkzoNobel will enhance its ability to cut carbon emissions across the value chain. The company has already reduced CO??emissions in?its?own operations (Scopes 1 and 2,?baseline?2018) by 50% – four years ahead of schedule.

“The name of my ministry - Climate and Green Growth - is no coincidence”, added Minister Van Veldhoven. “We don't just want to reduce emissions; we want to make sure the Netherlands stays at the forefront of clean technologies. This lab fits that ambition perfectly. It shows that sustainability and economic opportunity go hand in hand.”

AkzoNobel employs around?2,700 R&D professionals worldwide?across?70 laboratories?and has invested more?than €1.3?billion?in research and development over the last five years.?