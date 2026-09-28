NZ Activists Board Research Vessel in Protests Against Deep-Sea Mining

Greenpeace activists in New Zealand are intensifying their opposition to deep-sea mining. They boarded a state-owned research vessel that was returning from an exploration mission in the Pacific on behalf of a U.S. company.

On September 26, the activists boarded the RV Tangaroa, New Zealand’s only ice-strengthened and dynamically positioned deep-water research vessel, to protest the country’s role in facilitating U.S. company Glomar Minerals’ plans to start deep-sea mining in the Pacific Ocean.

The 1991-built Tangaroa, which is 70 meters (230 feet) in length, had just returned to Wellington Harbor after completing exploration work for Glomar. An activist dressed like U.S. President Donald Trump flew an American flag from the vessel while another held a banner reading “Don’t Mine the Moana.” The activists occupied the vessel for about seven hours before they were removed by the police.