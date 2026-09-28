Maersk Completes First Ethanol Bunkering in US Testing Bioethanol

Maersk reports it recently completed the first ship-to-ship commercial ethanol bunkering of a container vessel in the United States. It was a 100 percent bioethanol blend from U.S. producer Poet as part of an ongoing trial by Maersk of ethanol and alternative fuels.

The bunkering took place aboard the Tangier Maersk, a recently delivered mid-size vessel built in China and delivered in February this year. The ship, which is 270 meters (900 feet) in length, has a capacity of 9,000 TEU and is equipped with a dual-fuel engine able to operate on methanol. Maersk previously explained that, because ethanol and methanol are both alcohols, they share similar properties, and it was testing interoperability, or swapping ethanol onto its dual-fuel vessels.

POET, which is headquartered in South Dakota and bills itself as the world’s largest bioethanol producer, supplied plant-based bioethanol for the first 100 percent bioethanol bunkering operation in the United States. The company points out that it was a cooperation that also involved Kirby Corporation, which supported the marine bunkering operation and transportation of the fuel. Port of Houston provided critical port coordination and infrastructure, while the U.S. Coast Guard supported the regulatory requirements necessary to conduct the bunkering operation.