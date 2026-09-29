Kuwaiti Tanker Struck in the Strait of Hormuz

A new incident has been confirmed in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports that a tanker was struck after a lull of nearly a week. It comes after Donald Trump rejected overtures from Iran through the mediators, and IRGC leaders continue to assert that they control transits in the Strait.

The IMO lists the latest attack as striking the Kuwaiti tanker Al Funtas (316,648 dwt). The vessel, which was built in 2014 and operates for Kuwait Oil Tankers, was not on the Iranian “non-compliant list” published by the so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority. The Iranians, however, have threatened Kuwait’s tanker operations and listed several of its vessels.

The tanker was making the transit “dark” and did not directly report the attack to UK Marine Trade Operations or MSCIO. The security services received the information "late" from a third party that the tanker was struck on Monday evening, September 28, while transiting the Strait. A fire resulted, but reports are that it was extinguished and the tanker was again underway. The extent of damage is not known.