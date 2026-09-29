China Invents the "Land of Nanhai Zhudao" in the South China Sea

Frustrated by the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which found that Beijing’s claims to historic rights within the Nine-Dash Line in the South China Sea had no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has been further annoyed by events in the area in recent weeks, in which other claimants have stood their ground.

There has been a noticeable escalation of tension in the last month involving the Philippines, with clashes reported at sea between Chinese Coast Guard vessels and fishing boats supported by Filipino maritime agencies in the areas of the Scarborough Shoal and the Second Thomas Shoal, where the Philippines has been attempting to resupply its presence aboard the grounded ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57). The situation was worsened by the very public rebuff of the Chinese made by the Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jnr at the Defense Dialogue conference in Seoul on September 8. These tensions have prompted a Chinese counter-offensive.

The LST-542 Class landing ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) aground in the 2nd Thomas Shoal (USN file photo)