US and UK Complete Atlantic Thunder 26 Exercise with SINKEX

The US Navy’s Sixth Fleet and the UK Royal Navy teamed up for two weeks of joint training called Atlantic Thunder 26, which included a live-fire exercise. Full details on the program have not been released, but as U.S. European Command reported, the exercise concluded on September 25 with “a very bad day” for the decommissioned frigate USS Klakring.

The program, which had been delayed for four months from May to September, kicked off a pre-sail conference at Faslane in the UK on September 10. It was a joint force multi-domain exercise. It included multi-axis and long-range maritime training, concluding with the SINEX. According to U.S. commanders, it was designed to increase U.S. and UK interoperability and strengthen the strategic partnership.

Joint air and surface strikes were coordinated during the exercise (USN)