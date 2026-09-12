Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Tours Hanwha Philly Shipyard

[By Hanwha]

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2026 – Hanwha Defense USA and Hanwha Philly Shipyard hosted the Honorable Hung Cao, Acting Secretary of the Navy, at the shipyard Wednesday. The Acting Secretary toured the yard, met with HDUSA and HPSI leadership, and discussed Hanwha's investment in U.S. shipbuilding capacity, facility expansion and workforce growth in Philadelphia.

“America’s maritime strength depends on our ability to build ships at the speed and scale our nation requires,” said Cao. “Today’s visit highlighted opportunities to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity, strengthen our workforce, and ultimately put more ships to sea.”

Michael Coulter, CEO of HDUSA, emphasized the company’s commitment to meeting these naval readiness demands through targeted facility investments.

"As Hanwha looks to build ships for the U.S. Navy, we appreciate Secretary Cao visiting our Philly Shipyard to see the progress made since we acquired the shipyard in 2024," Coulter said. "For nearly two centuries, the Philadelphia Navy Yard built world-class vessels for American sailors, and HDUSA is committed to bringing naval shipbuilding back to this yard and helping the U.S. Navy build more ships."

Hanwha Philly Shipyard has delivered four National Security Multi-Mission Vessels to the U.S. Maritime Administration, with the fifth and final NSMV scheduled for delivery next year. The lead ship in the class, TS Empire State, was activated by MARAD this month for a federal mission supporting the U.S. Navy in the Indo-Pacific.

"Since 2024, Hanwha Philly Shipyard has more than doubled its workforce to nearly 2,500, invested in workforce training, and expanded its shipbuilding capacity," said David Kim, CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard. "As a premier global shipbuilder, Hanwha is bringing its advanced technology and training to the U.S. to expand shipbuilding capacity and help meet U.S. demand."

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) joined the visit.

“Increasing the number of Navy ships built by the Philly shipyard will be transformative for our region,” said Sen. Coons. “It will also transform our military, allowing us to keep pace with China’s new shipbuilding efforts that threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific and shipping lanes around the world. The Philly shipyard is the best in the nation, and I will do everything I can to ensure that our Navy is taking advantage of the skills and knowledge we have here in the mid-Atlantic.”

Hanwha Philly Shipyard occupies 115 acres at the confluence of the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers within the historic Philadelphia Navy Yard and has built approximately half of all large ocean-going Jones Act vessels delivered in the United States since 2000. Its two graving docks are among the largest on the U.S. East Coast.