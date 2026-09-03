ABS Awards AIP to Samsung, Conrad Shipyard for US-Built LNG Bunkering ATB

[By ABS]

ABS has awarded Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Conrad Shipyard approval in principle (AIP) for the basic design of a 12,000 cubic meter LNG bunkering articulated tug-barge (ATB) intended for construction in the United States.

The AIP follows a memorandum of understanding between SHI and Conrad Shipyard for the joint construction of LNG bunkering ATBs. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements. The announcement is among the first initiatives coming from the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) in Washington, D.C., a bilateral platform established to strengthen cooperation between Korean and U.S. shipbuilding industries.

“LNG bunkering infrastructure has an important role to play in the evolving energy landscape, and this project is a step toward expanding that capacity in the U.S. ABS has deep experience supporting LNG bunkering projects and is pleased to bring that to this project with SHI and Conrad Shipyard,” said Joshua Divin, ABS Senior Vice President, Marine Business Development.

“We are pleased to participate in this U.S. LNG bunkering project by leveraging Samsung Heavy Industries’ extensive LNG bunkering technologies and experience,” said Sung An Choi, Vice Chairman and CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries. “We will continue to work closely with Conrad Shipyard to ensure the successful completion of the project.”

"This achievement reflects Conrad's commitment to combining proven shipbuilding expertise with innovative engineering and strong strategic partnerships," said Cecil Hernandez, President and CEO of Conrad Shipyard. "By collaborating with global technology leaders while building capability here in the United States, we continue to strengthen American shipbuilding and advance practical solutions for the evolving needs of the maritime industry."

ABS is helping advance the development of LNG bunkering infrastructure, gas carriers and related systems in the U.S. and around the world.