Captain Richard Madden
Captain Richard Madden is an actively sailing mariner with over 20 years of industry experience. He is focused on safe and secure operations throughout the maritime industry.
Captain’s Rounds
Browsing P&I Clubs' websites can be quite enlightening. As they bear the financial costs when mariners get injured or the...
Quicker and Easier Than Falling Asleep?
Harry Potter asks his godfather’s spirit, “Does it hurt?” after he’d passed away. The answer Sirius...
Introducing the 3-Dimensional Flat Screen Reality Display
This amazing device will assist your bridge crew in the following areas: • Piloting of the vessel • Navi...
Vessel Interaction: Have You Considered the Possibilities?
One radio call you do not want to hear from the gangway watch during cargo operations is, "The ship is moving!" Unfortun...
Near Miss Reporting Lacking in the U.S.
Let’s talk about near miss reporting. If there is a subject sure to get eyes rolling and profanities muttered under people&r...
Fatigue: Can You Just Get Used to it?
Fatigue. It's a way of life for so many of us. From first responders to students to the transportation industry, it's a ba...
ECDIS: What Happens When the GPS Signal Goes Away?
The U.S. Maritime Administration issued U.S. Maritime Alert 2018-004 A “Possible GPS Interference – Eastern...
Engine Room Fires: Who's Next?
It's often said that bad things happen in groups of three. And seafarers are nothing if not superstitious. There hav...
My Year in MET: A Mariner's Perspective
No, not weather, that’s meteo…but, Maritime Education and Training (MET). Through an unusual set of circumstanc...
Engine Room Fires Are Never Merry
Engine room fires account for up to 50 percent of all fires on vessels with 70 percent of those engine room fires being caused by...