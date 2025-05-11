David Hume

iStock containers

How Freight Forwarders Can Contribute to Maritime Decarbonization

Published May 11, 2025 1:43 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Business

A freight forwarder is an organization that helps other companies manage freight transportation across transport modes and geogr...

Interview: Joe Cunningham Talks on South Carolina's Blue Economy

Published Aug 21, 2019 9:21 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Offshore

Only nine of the 535 Members of the 115th U.S. Congress have professional backgrounds in science, technology, engineering or math...

Interview: Chris Clott, Founder of New York Maritime Innovation Center

Published Aug 11, 2019 7:12 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Shipping

Dr. Chris Clott, co-founder and director of the recently created New York Maritime Innovation Center (NYMIC), talks about how they...

Blue Tech: Joshua Berger of Washington's Maritime Blue Initiative

Published May 1, 2019 2:08 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Maritime

In early 2019, Washington State Governor (and presidential candidate) Jay Inslee launched&nbsp;the Maritime Blue 2050 initiative,...

The Rise of Crowdfunding for Marine Energy

Published Nov 4, 2018 5:41 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Offshore

Over the last three years marine energy developers have accumulated over $23 million from more than 7,400 people through crowdfund...

Ocean Storage of CO2

Published Jul 29, 2018 7:29 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Environment

Some ocean scientists are advocating for storing captured CO2 emissions in the deep ocean. The reasons why might surprise you. In...

A Growing Blue Economy in North America

Published May 27, 2018 8:19 PM by David Hume

Posted in: Maritime Technology

Over the last four years 20 incubators, accelerators and clusters focused on the Blue Economy and blue technology have formed in N...

More News Stories