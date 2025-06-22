Gemini News

[email protected]

The Spanish researchers in the project are collaborating with local aquaculture centers to restore the seabed under mussel ropes. Photo: Climarest

Study: Coastal Marine Ecosystems May Need Active Restoration

Published Jun 22, 2025 9:17 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Kathrine Nitter] It can take up to 200 years for damaged marine environments to fully recover by just stoppi...

Dynamic cables are expensive, complicated and have to be able to handle the kinetic forces in the ocean. Illustration. Headspin/SINTEF

How Do You Design Flexible Subsea Cables for Offshore Power?

Published Apr 20, 2025 11:19 AM by Gemini News

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Kari Williamson] Imagine that the wires to your house not only have to withstand high electrical current flo...

Underwater robot for plankton sampling

Autonomous Drone Subs Help Researchers Study Arctic Plankton

Published Dec 22, 2024 2:31 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Ingebj&oslash;rg Hestvik] Kongsfjorden, Svalbard, May 2022:&nbsp;It&rsquo;s spring, the sun is shining &ndas...

Mjosa wreck

Exploring the Wrecks and Ammo Dumps of Norway's Largest Lake

Published Oct 6, 2024 11:21 AM by Gemini News

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Mads Wang-Svendsen] It took just eight years from U.S. President John F. Kennedy sharing his ambitions to put a m...

Oseberg ship

Researchers Use Tapestries to Piece Together Viking Ship's Secrets

Published Aug 25, 2024 7:20 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Tugs & Salvage

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Bj&oslash;rn Kvaal] The Oseberg Ship&nbsp;is one of the three best-preserved Viking ships in the world. It w...

Why Norway Should Lead the Fight on Ocean Plastic Pollution

Published Jul 7, 2024 5:44 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Plastic items from around the world are continuously washing ashore on Norwegian coastlines. This reflects a much larger...

Helge Ingstad

Autonomous Vessels Need to be More Afraid of Dying

Published Jun 16, 2024 8:03 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;Live Oftedahl] 8 November 2018 at 0400 hours:&nbsp;The frigate KNM&nbsp;Helge Ingstad&nbsp;is heading south...

Ingrid Bouwer Utne (Photo: Ole Martin Wold)

EU Funds Project to Help Autonomous Systems Handle Imminent Danger

Published Apr 14, 2024 1:28 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Steinar Brandslet]&nbsp; Human beings are generally good at understanding when something is dangerous. This is an...

Bridge crew on Coast Guard buoy tender

Proud Seafarers Have Strong Doubts About the Safety of Autonomy

Published Apr 11, 2024 10:08 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; [By&nbsp;S&oslash;lvi Normannsen] Despite their great trust in on-board autopilots, bridge officers do not believe th...

iStock

New European Consortium Aims to Develop a Carbon-Neutral Bulker

Published Mar 3, 2024 5:34 PM by Gemini News

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Research scientists from 16 countries are joining forces to make a bulk carrier climate-neutral &ndash; all with the hel...

More News Stories