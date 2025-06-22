Gemini News
Study: Coastal Marine Ecosystems May Need Active Restoration
[By Kathrine Nitter] It can take up to 200 years for damaged marine environments to fully recover by just stoppi...
How Do You Design Flexible Subsea Cables for Offshore Power?
[By Kari Williamson] Imagine that the wires to your house not only have to withstand high electrical current flo...
Autonomous Drone Subs Help Researchers Study Arctic Plankton
[By Ingebjørg Hestvik] Kongsfjorden, Svalbard, May 2022: It’s spring, the sun is shining &ndas...
Exploring the Wrecks and Ammo Dumps of Norway's Largest Lake
[By Mads Wang-Svendsen] It took just eight years from U.S. President John F. Kennedy sharing his ambitions to put a m...
Researchers Use Tapestries to Piece Together Viking Ship's Secrets
[By Bjørn Kvaal] The Oseberg Ship is one of the three best-preserved Viking ships in the world. It w...
Why Norway Should Lead the Fight on Ocean Plastic Pollution
Plastic items from around the world are continuously washing ashore on Norwegian coastlines. This reflects a much larger...
Autonomous Vessels Need to be More Afraid of Dying
[By Live Oftedahl] 8 November 2018 at 0400 hours: The frigate KNM Helge Ingstad is heading south...
EU Funds Project to Help Autonomous Systems Handle Imminent Danger
[By Steinar Brandslet] Human beings are generally good at understanding when something is dangerous. This is an...
Proud Seafarers Have Strong Doubts About the Safety of Autonomy
[By Sølvi Normannsen] Despite their great trust in on-board autopilots, bridge officers do not believe th...
New European Consortium Aims to Develop a Carbon-Neutral Bulker
Research scientists from 16 countries are joining forces to make a bulk carrier climate-neutral – all with the hel...