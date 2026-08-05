WSF Celebrates Long-Awaited Steelcutting for New Hybrid-Electric Ferries

After years of preparation, Washington State Ferries celebrated the steel-cutting for a series of hybrid-electric ferries at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's facility in Florida. The ferry service is buying three of the 160-vehicle vessels from Eastern, including a one-vessel option that it has decided to exercise.

"This is the first time in a decade that Washington State is building ferries," said WSF electrification program administrator David Sowers. "We restored our ferry system to full, domestic service. Now, we are taking a significant step toward rebuilding our fleet."

The steel-cutting ceremony is the first step in a long construction timeline, and the vessels will deliver starting in 2030. The current fleet is aging - more than half of its 21 ferries are over 40 years old - and reliability issues are becoming a problem. WSF believes that its service will benefit from fleet renewal - in addition to the benefits of electrification. WSF has announced plans to keep building and acquire as many as 16 new vessels by 2040.

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The decision to build the ferries out of state was locally controversial, as prior orders had gone to a Washington yard. But the Washington State governor's office says that the sole local bid received would have had an all-in cost of $1.51 billion for three ferries - about $200 million more than the legislature provided for the project. The comparable all-in figure for Eastern's bid came in at about $360 million less. The state accepted the lower bid, and it wants to use the cost savings to help pay for a fourth ferry; it emphasizes that it still sends all ferry maintenance dollars to local shipyards.

An initial plan to build five 144-car, plug-in hybrid-electric ferries was launched in 2019 with a local shipbuilder, Vigor Industrial. Deliveries would have started this decade, but the program came to an end in 2022 when the unit cost estimate exceeded the state's expectations.