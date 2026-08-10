Video: Poland Rolls Out First of Three Next-Generation Frigates

In a dramatic nighttime event in Gdynia, Poland, the first of the country’s three new frigates was rolled out of the building hall on August 9. The program, which is reported to be costing more than $4 billion, started more than a decade ago and will be the largest in Polish naval history.

Poland originally envisioned building smaller vessels, but as world events evolved, the country ordered three 7,000-ton displacement frigates in 2021. The vessels are designed to replace two aging vessels, Gen. Kazimierz Pulaski and Gen. Tadeusz Kosciuszko, Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided-missile frigates commissioned by the United States in 1980 and transferred to Poland in 2000. The aging vessels are smaller at 4,100 tons displacement.

The new ships are designed as multi-role frigates to support Poland’s activities in the Baltic and coastal monitoring as well as NATO. The new ships measure approximately 140 meters (459 feet) with a crew of 120 and a speed of 28 knots. The design of the vessels is adapted from the Babcock International Arrowhead-140 vessels.

Kad?ub pierwszej z trzech fregat programu „Miecznik” cz??ciowo opu?ci? hal? kad?ubow? i zatrzyma? si? przed nabrze?em. W @PGZ_pl Stoczni Wojennej trwa wielodniowa operacja, której fina?em b?dzie wodowanie przysz?ego ORP „Wicher”.@MarWojRP @MON_GOV_PL pic.twitter.com/K2YLgIZnjT — Gdynia (@MiastoGdynia) August 10, 2026

The ships will be equipped with anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, surface-to-surface and surface-to-surface fire systems, and anti-submarine torpedoes. Ultimately, the ships will be outfitted with VLS Mk-41 vertical launchers and CAMM missiles for anti-aircraft systems. RBS-15 missile launchers will be used to engage surface and land targets. Artillery armament will include a 76 mm OTO Melara Super Rapid Strales medium-caliber gun, two 35 mm OSU-35K guns, and remotely controlled weapon modules equipped with large-caliber machine guns.

Work on the project known as Miecznik is underway at the PGZ Stocznia Wojenna shipyard. Assembly of the first of the vessels, named Wicher (Polish for Gale), began in February 2024 with the keel laying in December. The second vessel, Burza (Storm), began construction in May 2025, and the keel for the third vessel, Huragan (Hurricane), will be laid in November.

Taki widok nie zdarza si? cz?sto.

Wczoraj wieczorem wyprowadzili?my kad?ub fregaty #Wicher z Hali Kad?ubowej i pod?wietlili?my go po zmierzchu. Z?o?yli?my dla Was najlepsze kadry tego wieczoru w jedn? rolk?.

A prawdziwe emocje dopiero przed nami - chrzest i wodowanie pierwszej… pic.twitter.com/Luj9MufLjh — PGZ Stocznia Wojenna ? (@StoczniaWojenna) August 10, 2026

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The hull of the new vessel was placed on a barge cradle and pulled from the building hall. Wicher is scheduled to be christened on Wednesday, August 12, and then the barge will be towed into the Gulf of Gdansk and lowered. After the vessel is afloat, tugs will tow it to the berth for outfitting.

Wicher is scheduled to be delivered to the Polish Navy in 2029. Her sisters will follow in 2030 and 2031. Part of a program to rebuild the Polish Navy, the frigates will be among the most capable in NATO when they are commissioned.

