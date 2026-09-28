Crew of Australian Boat Rescued by Boxship After Hitting a Whale

The crew of the Australia-flagged boat Tai Tam (51 feet) has a whale of a tale to tell, for real. According to the New Zealand Defense Force, four sailors spent several hours in a life raft after they were forced to abandon their boat after colliding with a whale.

They were sailing approximately 250 nautical miles north of Norfolk Island, a small, remote volcanic island in the South Pacific Ocean that is an external territory of Australia.

It was around 1:00 pm Saturday when the four sailors activated their EPIRB as they were abandoning their boat. Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Center received the alert and launched the rescue operation. It dispatched a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A plane to begin the search for the four individuals.