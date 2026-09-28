The Caspian Sea is Busy Between Russia and Iran

The US naval blockade of Iran’s southern ports appears to be nearly 100 percent effective, cutting the flow of goods through Bandar Abbas and other Gulf and southern coast ports which used to handle 80 percent of Iran’s trade before the current conflict.

Within the last week, air traffic to the outside world has also largely been cut. Some flights will still be leaving and entering, perhaps some military aircraft flying with disabled transponders, and perhaps a few to Russia and China, but in total carrying very little cargo.

Road routes across the land borders from and to Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia have significant capacity issues, with Al Jazeera reporting recently that at the Norduz crossing into Armenia, as many as 1,800 trucks are queuing, some trucks taking as long as 10 days to pass through the border checkpoint. Neither Turkey nor Iraq will wish to face US wrath by increasing traffic flows, and poor Azeri-Iranian diplomatic relations will be a hindrance to traffic flows. In other conflicts in the region, enterprising truck drivers have taken to delivering crude by truck when pipelines and tankers are unavailable, but that will not be happening at any scale from Iran, given the route and border restrictions.