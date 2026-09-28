Panama Canal Eases Restrictions Adding Transit Slot and Maximum Draft
The Panama Canal Authority is easing some of the restrictions it began imposing over the summer to manage water levels in anticipation of a prolonged drought due to the large El Niño in the Pacific. While the El Niño phenomenon continues, the authority is citing “close to average precipitation in the watershed” and the effectiveness of water-saving measures implemented at the locks.
The number of daily transits will increase by one in the Neopanamax locks, which are used by the largest vessels that transit the canal. Beginning October 15, it will return to 10 daily transits in the Neopanamax locks after having removed one slot at the beginning of September.
Based on present and projected water levels in Gatun Lake, the canal will be handling a total of 33 transits per day. The authority had reduced the number of daily transits in the older Panamax locks from 25 to 23 as of September 15. It is maintaining that level for those locks along with a 39.5-foot maximum draft.
Equally important for the big ships, the maximum draft in the Neopanamax locks is being increased by one foot effective immediately. It returns to 49 feet, which is especially significant for LNG carriers and the larger containerships. The canal had lowered the draft to 48 feet, but delayed in September a planned further reduction to 47.5 feet.
The current conditions at the canal show a limited backlog because nearly all the vessels are booking reservations for the transit. The authority has warned that vessels without reservations would be delayed, and it has prompted some ships to divert to other routes. There were also a few reports of record-high prices paid at the auction for transit slots.
“While the water deficit continues in the canal watershed, the Transit Reservation (Booking) System remains the only way to guarantee a transit date. Vessels without a reservation may therefore face indefinite delays,” warns the Panama Canal Authority in its most recent advisory.
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Water levels in Gatun Lake had been fairly consistent at around 84 feet at the beginning of the month. New data show it was fairly consistent at 84.5 feet last week and is now at 84.7 feet. The projection shows it remaining fairly stable during October, with an expected increase by as much as a foot during the course of November.
The authority warns that the situation will need to be carefully monitored, but it represents a change in its recent position. They had been warning in the past few weeks that further restrictions might be needed based on the anticipated rainfall.