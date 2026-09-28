Panama Canal Eases Restrictions Adding Transit Slot and Maximum Draft

The Panama Canal Authority is easing some of the restrictions it began imposing over the summer to manage water levels in anticipation of a prolonged drought due to the large El Niño in the Pacific. While the El Niño phenomenon continues, the authority is citing “close to average precipitation in the watershed” and the effectiveness of water-saving measures implemented at the locks.

The number of daily transits will increase by one in the Neopanamax locks, which are used by the largest vessels that transit the canal. Beginning October 15, it will return to 10 daily transits in the Neopanamax locks after having removed one slot at the beginning of September.

Based on present and projected water levels in Gatun Lake, the canal will be handling a total of 33 transits per day. The authority had reduced the number of daily transits in the older Panamax locks from 25 to 23 as of September 15. It is maintaining that level for those locks along with a 39.5-foot maximum draft.