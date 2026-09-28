Indian Coast Guard Stops Flooding on Product Tanker in Distress

A specialized damage control team from the Indian Coast Guard was able to arrest the flooding endangering a product tanker off the northeastern coast of India in the Bay of Bengal. The Chinese-owned vessel was being taken in tow to a secure anchorage off Paradip, India, for additional repairs.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the tanker Sea Gull 9 (11,131 dwt) early on Saturday morning, September 27. The vessel was approximately 37 nautical miles east-southeast of Paradip and reported uncontrolled flooding.

Built in 1998, the tanker is registered in Belize and has a crew of 23 aboard. It is 127 meters (417 feet) in length. The tanker was coming from Malaysia bound for Paradip with a cargo of 9,000 metric tons of palm oil.