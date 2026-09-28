Indian Coast Guard Stops Flooding on Product Tanker in Distress
A specialized damage control team from the Indian Coast Guard was able to arrest the flooding endangering a product tanker off the northeastern coast of India in the Bay of Bengal. The Chinese-owned vessel was being taken in tow to a secure anchorage off Paradip, India, for additional repairs.
The Coast Guard received a distress call from the tanker Sea Gull 9 (11,131 dwt) early on Saturday morning, September 27. The vessel was approximately 37 nautical miles east-southeast of Paradip and reported uncontrolled flooding.
Built in 1998, the tanker is registered in Belize and has a crew of 23 aboard. It is 127 meters (417 feet) in length. The tanker was coming from Malaysia bound for Paradip with a cargo of 9,000 metric tons of palm oil.
The crew reported a main engine failure. Pictures released by the Coast Guard show the vessel listing to port and low in the water.
Sea Gull 9 was taking on water after a reported main engine failure (ICG)
The Indian Coast Guard patrol boat ICGS Vishwast responded and deployed a damage control team to the tanker. The team deployed submersible de-flooding pumps, stopped the leak, blanked two damaged seawater pipelines, and contained a third fractured line. They were able to eliminate the immediate threat of the vessel sinking.
that matters most
Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily.
A pollution control vessel and an additional patrol boat were deployed, and a Coast Guard aircraft surveyed the area. They reported locating an oil sheen and trail from the vessel in the water. It was believed to be a leak of the palm oil cargo. Further surveys on September 28 confirmed the sheen had dissipated.
The Paradip Port Authority sent a tug to aid the Sea Gull 9. The Dolphin took the vessel in tow and moved to the secure anchorage off Paradip. The Coast Guard reports that its vessel Vishwast remains in the area and continues to monitor the situation.