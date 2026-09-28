Iran Threatens Vessel Charterers as Dispute Over Hormuz Continues

Iran is continuing to assert that it controls the Strait of Hormuz and has issued a new warning to the charters of vessels to follow its restrictions. It came after Iran made overtures through mediators for terms to reopen the waterway, which were quickly rejected by Donald Trump.

The so-called Persian Gulf Strait Authority issued the threat to charterers, purporting it had received a letter from a shipowner citing its charter agreement. The letter they released says the unnamed vessel was required to make an illegal transit because of the charter and that the PGSA should not hold the shipowner or master responsible.

“Some charterers are forcing vessels to use illegal routes,” posted the PGSA. “This risks financial and life losses for the vessel, owner, master, and crew, and seriously restricts its future Strait of Hormuz passage.”

The message warns that shipowners must “be vigilant.” It further threatens that the charterers will be added to the non-compliant list and all their vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be restricted. It is the latest threat from the agency, which claims to control all passages and has increased its non-compliant list to 81 vessels as of last week.

Donald Trump, however, quickly rejected Iran's terms, which were largely a repetition of its earlier demands. He asserted that the Strait is moving, saying 29 ships had made the transit Friday night and a record amount of oil was flowing out of the Gulf. He did not mention the four vessels that were attacked last week while saying the war would end quickly and that Iran was losing.

One of the rear admirals of the Iranian Army Navy took to the media, then repeating the claim that Iran has full control of the Strait. He said the Army Navy controls the eastern part of the Strait extending into the northern Indian Ocean, while the IRGC Navy has "full control" over the western side of the Strait and the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran claimed it had launched cruise missiles and drones on Sunday from the southern sections to stop additional non-compliant vessels. The claim, however, was not supported by any independent reports, and UK Maritime Trade Operations did not receive any information from vessels.

The Fars News Agency, which is closely linked to the Iranian regime, also released a report saying it had conducted an investigation into the targeting of vessels. It indicated that seven vessels that were in violation had been targeted on Saturday. Further, it said 12 violating vessels had been targeted the prior night. No details were released, and the claims could not be substantiated by independent reports.

“Iran has no navy because American forces sank it. And Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, as evidenced by the thousands of ships that have passed through freely along with more than 1 billion barrels of oil just over the past few months,” responded US Central Command to dismiss Iran’s latest claims.

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Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, at the same time commented that Iran’s claim was “very likely an exaggeration of any truth. Iran continues to successfully strike ships transiting via the Omani route. However, there's still between 10-20 ships passing the southern route per day. That doesn't look good for Iran. Iran, therefore, needs to try to dominate the information space.”

The oil markets, however, largely shrugged off the latest claims and counterclaims and instead focused on the reports that Saudi Arabia has resumed oil shipments through its western pipeline while also pushing more oil out through the Strait of Hormuz. Also offering some positive signs were reports that the Qatari mediators continued the discussions with both the United States and Iran after last week’s reports of positive discussions on finding a new solution to the now seven-month conflict.

