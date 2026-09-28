A.P. Moller Capital to Acquire a Majority Stake in Euroports
A.P. Moller Capital, a global fund manager focused on infrastructure, transportation, and energy, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Euroports Group, a leading port terminal operator and provider of logistics solutions. It is the latest in a series of investor moves based on the perceived opportunities in ports, supply chains, and logistics.
Started in 2006, Euroports has grown through a series of acquisitions, consolidating operations in the breakbulk sector of the industry. It now operates more than 50 deep-sea and inland port terminals across 10 European countries and China. The company handles more than 70 million tonnes of bulk, breakbulk, and liquid bulk cargo each year, including fertilizers, agribulk, sugar, fruit, forest products, metals, and minerals. The company also operates and manages Manuport Logistics, an independent freight forwarding business active in more than 20 countries.
“In a changing world, resilient supply chains and secure trade flows are increasingly essential to economic stability and growth,” said Kim Fejfer, Managing Partner and CEO at A.P. Moller Capital. “We see significant long-term value in combining Euroports’ strong operational platform with A.P. Moller Capital’s industrial expertise and long-term investment approach. Together with SFPIM, PMV, and the management team, we look forward to developing Euroports’ position as a leading provider of critical logistics infrastructure and helping ensure that important trade flows remain efficient, reliable, and resilient.”
The new consortium will be led by A.P. Moller Capital’s majority ownership. Two other investment funds, SFPIM and PMV, will remain shareholders, saying they are committed to supporting the company’s long-term development. R-LOGITECH, an international logistics services provider focused mainly on essential commodities, had been an investor in Euroports, but will be exiting as part of this transaction.
The investors said they would preserve the company’s existing management structure, governance framework, and strategic direction. The current management team, they commented, has successfully achieved stable growth over the years and will continue under the new ownership structure.
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“The shareholders will support management’s plans to expand Euroports’ activities, broaden its footprint, and help attract additional customers and volumes, while maintaining high standards of service and a strong commitment to responsible growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” they said in announcing the transaction.
A.P. Moller Capital has already shown interest in the sector, as it previously made an investment in BERGÉ Logistics, a leading port infrastructure and logistics company in Spain. It is part of a strategy that expands the fund manager’s strategy, which is focused on expanding its growing European presence in transportation and logistics infrastructure.