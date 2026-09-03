Video: Breakaway Tanker Stopped by Roadway Bridge Supports

A small Malaysian product tanker went out of control of the tugs that were relocating the ship on Wednesday, September 2, and became wedged up against a highway bridge. Authorities are saying the damage was only minor, but drivers crossing the Sungai Johor Bridge were concerned as they saw the 5,643-dwt tanker heading for the bridge.

The Maritime Department believes the tanker SMF Ixora was being relocated early Wednesday afternoon while at the Benzmark Marine Shipyard in Johor, Malaysia. The tanker is 100 meters (328 feet) in length and used for bunkering operations.

“The tugboat escorting the vessel was reportedly unable to control its movement due to the strong current and limited towing capacity,” said the Marine Department in a statement. Citing the strong current, they said the vessel began to drift on the Johor River.

The vessel became stuck alongside the 5,600-foot roadway bridge crossing the river. Opened in 2011, it is the longest central-span bridge in Malaysia and provides access for one of the country’s major highways.

Several additional tugs were called in, and working with the tide, they were able to free the ship and return it to the shipyard’s anchorage. The reports said there was minor damage to the exhaust system, railing, and navigation equipment. The bridge sustained minor damage, and the roadway remained open.

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