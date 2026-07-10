Three Survivors of Hormuz Attack File Suit Against Thai Shipping Line

Thailand’s Central Labour Court accepted a lawsuit on Friday, July 10, filed on behalf of three crewmembers who survived the Iranian attack on the bulker Mayuree Naree in March. A lawyer for the individuals told reporters the men are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and are unable to work while alleging the shipping company is not adequately taking care of the individuals.

The 30,000 dwt bulker was attempting to make a transit through the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 when it was struck in its engine room by two projectiles. The resulting fire trapped three seafarers and extensively damaged the engine room and surrounding compartments. The 20 surviving crewmembers abandoned the ship and were rescued by the Royal Omani Navy. They were returned to Thailand on March 16.

Precious Shipping, which operated the vessel, contends the crew was each given a medical checkup, and the company arranged for professional psychologists to provide counseling and psychological support. In a statement filed today, July 10, with the Thai Stock Exchange, the company asserts it has continuously provided care and support to the affected crew and their families.

“The company wishes to clarify that it has consistently acted in compliance with applicable laws, contractual obligations, and internationally accepted maritime practices. The company has also fulfilled its obligations towards the crew in accordance with applicable laws and the relevant contractual arrangements. The company reaffirms that the safety, physical and mental well-being, and welfare of its crew members and their families have always been its highest priority,” it writes in the statement.

The lawyer, Kunpat Singhathong, is accusing the shipping company of acting negligently by ordering the ship to transit the Strait. He contends the crew’s lives were put at risk and that the company has left them unable to continue to work.

According to the reports, the suit will contend that the crewmembers were each given two months’ wages and compensated for lost belongings but then dismissed. It alleges the crewmembers had nine-month contracts that had not yet expired.

Speaking with reporters, the lawyer said doctors have diagnosed the PTSD and said it will require more than a year of treatment. He said the three crewmembers are unable to work or carry out their daily lives normally. Reuters reports that the suit seeks at least 1 million Thai baht (approximately $30,000) for each of the three plaintiffs.

Precious Shipping said it has not been served with any statement of claim or other court documents in relation to the reported legal proceedings.

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At the beginning of July, the company reported that the remains of the three deceased seafarers had finally been repatriated to Thailand and that it was providing full assistance, care, and support to the bereaved families. The company had arranged for a specialized search crew to board the vessel in late March and early April, after the ship drifted ashore, grounding on the southern coast of Qeshm Island, north of Larak Island. Search teams reported that they encountered “challenging” conditions, including significant fire damage and flooding in the engine room and adjacent compartments.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed a total of 14 deaths of seafarers during the conflict. It lists a total of 52 incidents between the end of February and July 8. It attempted to start an evacuation effort, but it was stopped when the attacks resumed. At the peak, it said over 11,000 seafarers were trapped in the Persian Gulf.

