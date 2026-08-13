Explosion Kills One and Injures Others at Fuel Storage in Port of Rotterdam

Dutch police confirmed that one person was killed and at least six others were injured in an explosion at the Gunvor Energy facility in the Port of Rotterdam on Thursday morning, August 13. Emergency services were rushing to the scene, and initially there were broader concerns as there were also reports of power outages in parts of the Port of Rotterdam, including at the Exxon refinery.

The Port of Rotterdam is the largest in Europe and the largest fuel supplier for the region and the maritime industry. It is also a key gateway for European LNG, with the explosion and power outages immediately raising concerns, especially with the constraints on energy due to the disruptions in the Middle East. Reuters reports that Dutch gas storage sites are currently only around 40 percent full.

The explosion happened late morning at the Gunvor facility on the Moezelweg in the Europoort section of the port, according to the public broadcaster Rijnmond. Ambulances were seen responding to the site along with a trauma team that arrived by helicopter. Multiple fire crews were also dispatched.

There were reports of smoke drifting from the area. TV pictures showed blast marks on the outside of one of the tanks.

??JUST IN: An explosion occurred at Europe’s largest port



The explosion occurred at the Gunvor Energy oil refinery in Rotterdam. One person was killed and several others were injured.



Emergency services are working at the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/a0hq5Tf6TB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 13, 2026

The police reported that the area was closed off and that they were beginning an investigation. They said nothing could be ruled out. Fears across Europe remain high over potential hybrid warfare linked to Russia, but the police later said they were working on the belief that it “appeared to be a workplace accident.”

Media reports indicated that a maintenance crew had been hired and was working at the site on the pipelines at the time of the explosion. Gunor released a statement also confirming the incident, saying it had happened during maintenance work at one of its storage tanks.

The company is one of the larger energy suppliers in the Port of Rotterdam. According to the company’s website, it currently operates a traditional refinery and terminal in the Port of Rotterdam. The site produces and distributes finished and intermediate products such as LPG, naphtha, gasoil, and gasoline. Guvnor is also working on the development of a non-carbon energy facility for sources such as hydrogen.

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Media reports said it was the third incident of the morning at the Port of Rotterdam, although the police and a spokesperson for the port said the incidents were not related. There were reports of a power outage that interrupted some operations and caused a disruption at the Exxon facility. Reuters also reported fluctuations on the gas supply lines possibly due to the power issues.

The police reported a transformer fire in the port area. Shell and BP said that their facilities were not impacted and operating normally. By the afternoon, power had been restored in the port.

