Human Remains Reportedly Found on Thai Bulker Attacked by Iranians



The Thai shipping company Precious Shipping reported on Friday, April 3, that human remains had been located aboard its vessel, the Mayuree Naree, more than three weeks after the ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The company had reported that three crewmembers were missing after the attack, and the ship was abandoned.

The company had previously said it appeared unlikely that the crewmembers would be located. The Royal Omani Navy rescued 20 crewmembers who abandoned the ship, with the reports indicating that the three missing crewmembers had likely been trapped in the engine room, which was hit and on fire.

The Mayuree Naree (30,193 dwt) was set ablaze off the coast of Oman on Wednesday morning, March 11, as one of possibly four commercial ships attacked at that time by Iran. It was approximately 11 nautical miles north of Oman when it was hit, likely by a missile.

#BREAKING

Footage showed Thai ship Mayuree Naree stranded near Qeshm Island after being struck by Iran’s Navy in the Strait of Hormuz. Upon inspection, no crew members were found on board. pic.twitter.com/uSd0PiMhPS — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) March 27, 2026

The ship had remained afloat, and last week, Iranian TV reported it had drifted ashore near Qeshm Island. The report said an inspection had found there were no crewmembers on board.

Few details were provided on the discovery, other than that it was within the affected area of the vessel. Bangkok-based Precious Shipping said the number of individuals and any identities had not yet been confirmed.

The ship was the eleventh ship reported to have been attacked or struck by debris as the conflict began on February 28. Reuters has totaled the reports, saying that 22 merchant ships have been struck in the Persian Gulf over the past month.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

News of the discovery came shortly after a report that another one of the cargo ships that was attacked, AD Ports’ Safeen Prestige, had sunk after drifting and burning in the Persian Gulf. It was attacked and set on fire on March 4, and unconfirmed reports suggested it was attacked a second time by the Iranians. The last images showed the ship engulfed in a fire.

The International Maritime Organization and labor organizations have all called for efforts to protect and repatriate seafarers from the region. As with the Houthis, who attacked ships in the Red Sea, the groups are again demanding that seafarers not be dragged into the conflict and should be protected for their safety and the vital role they play in global trade.

