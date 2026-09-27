Study: Shipping is Off Track for 2030 Emissions Goals

The shipping industry will likely miss its 2030 targets for vessels running on alternative fuels, according to a new study from the UCL Energy Institute, mainly due to the regulatory uncertainties surrounding the IMO Net-Zero Framework (NZF).

According to the fifth edition of 'Climate action in shipping: Progress towards shipping's 2030 breakthrough', the industry is highly unlikely to meet targets of having zero-emission fuels accounting for 5-10 percent of total fuel usage, the goal set in the 2023 IMO Greenhouse Gas Strategy. The ultimate goal is to ensure the shipping industry becomes net-zero by 2050, and the 2030 target was conceived as an enabler to accelerate early progress.

The 2030 targets meant that some 600-1,200 large ships with a capacity of at least 15,000 TEU (or equivalent) would be running on scalable zero-emissions fuels (SZEF). However, owing to headwinds like economic and political upheaval, the Strait of Hormuz crisis, energy security and supply chain concerns, and the regulatory uncertainty caused by the failure to adopt the NZF, the world is lagging behind on its alternative fuel goals. In 2025, the milestone of having roughly 100 15,000-TEU-equivalent ships running on SZEF was not met.