New Zealand Conducts UN Patrol Targeting North Korean Sanctions Avoidance

The Royal New Zealand Navy recently completed a three-month deployment designed to bolster enforcement of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea. It was the first time the Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana was deployed in support of the sanctions monitoring program and expanded on New Zealand’s air and sea patrols conducted since 2018.

New Zealand launched a task force consisting of the 3,600-ton displacement frigate and the sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa. The frigate, which was commissioned in 1999, is one of two Anzac-class vessels built in Australia and deployed by the Royal New Zealand Navy. The Royal Australian Navy also operates eight vessels in the same class.

Joining the New Zealand patrol were two Seasprite helicopters, one embarked on each ship. Navy commanders highlighted that the copters extended the reach of the task group, enabling vessels to be detected over the horizon and beyond the monitoring range of ships alone.