Gary English
Moore & Van Allen PLLC attorney Gary English, a former U.S. Navy Surface Warfare Officer, focuses his practice on admiralty, maritime, and cross-border commercial matters. He represents global clients in all facades of international shipping and the international multi-modal transportation sectors. In addition to his 20 years with the Navy, he served for a decade as an in-house maritime attorney for Maersk Line, Limited.???????
The Liner’s Dilemma: Schedule Integrity vs. Contractual Flexibility
Liner shipping sells predictability. Published schedules, fixed rotations, guaranteed port calls—these are the commercial promises...
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