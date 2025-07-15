Sean Hogue

Sean Hogue is a Master Mariner and Vice President of Marine Assurance at Baker Marine Solutions.

Carver travelift

From Keels to Coatings and Beyond

Published Jul 15, 2025 7:10 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; According to a recent report from UNCTAD, global maritime trade is projected to grow an average of nearly three percent...

Electrostatic application of a hull coating (PPG)

Peak Performance

Published Jun 19, 2025 8:20 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; FuelEU came into force this January, applying to all commercial vessels over 5,000 gross tons transporting passengers or...

Eco Edison

Offshore Wonders

Published Jan 16, 2025 11:54 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; What a year for boats! As many Maritime Executive readers no doubt realize, I consider myself a boat nerd. Having run...

Cimolai

Mechanical Advantage

Published Dec 26, 2024 12:01 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Archimedes of Syracuse was a Greek mathematician, physicist, engineer, astronomer and inventor from the ancient city of...

iStock image of a digitalized ship

Rising Tide

Published Oct 14, 2024 3:12 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; [By Sean Hogue] For all its innovation, there is still one area where the shipping industry clings to the past. Pa...

Ship repair

Air Under the Keel

Published Jul 29, 2024 1:39 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; In the beginning, the Greeks and Romans would wait for high tide, then haul their ships onto shore. As ships increase...

Offshore energy platform Thailand

"Mixed Bag" Outlook for Offshore Energy

Published May 24, 2024 11:32 AM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Offshore

The &ldquo;energy transition.&quot; You know the term, but where did it come from? While interest in alternative energy sources ca...

Wounded Nature sailboat cleanup

The Mission to Make South Carolina's Coast the Cleanest in the U.S.

Published Mar 11, 2024 4:24 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; Thanks to its pristine beaches, the South Carolina coastline is a popular sailing destination. It is home to the Grand S...

Frey

Better, Faster, Sooner: Voyage Optimization Goes Digital

Published Mar 10, 2024 10:49 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The current state of long-distance voyage planning can be traced back to an unlikely place. The post office. In 17...

Maersk

The Third Revolution

Published Jan 4, 2024 11:24 PM by Sean Hogue

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; In the beginning, there was sail. Giant wooden ships plied their trade along the trade winds. This began around 3,000...

