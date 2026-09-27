CREA: Europe is Getting Results With Crackdown on False-Flagged Ships

Europe’s decision to intensify its crackdown and detentions of the shadow fleet transporting Russia’s crude is achieving results following a drastic decline in the number of vessels flying false flags and a growing number of sanctioned vessels seeking refuge in the Russian flag registry.

A report by nonprofit think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows that due to detentions, the number of shadow vessels flying false flags has declined from a peak of 101 in October last year to 45 by the end of June. In the first half of this year, authorities boarded and detained some 13 tankers in European or UK coastal waters.

Among the shadow fleet vessels detained in European waters is the 2009-built Smyrtos, a crude oil tanker seized by British forces in the English Channel in June for violating Russian sanctions. In May, French troops boarded the Tagor (114,809 dwt) as she was sailing in the Mediterranean.