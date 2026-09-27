New Zealand Invests $20 Million in New Offshore Gas Projects

New Zealand has made further progress in restarting domestic gas production with a new round of funding targeting offshore exploration projects. Resources Minister Shane Jones and Associate Finance Minister Chris Bishop this week announced $21 million financing for two offshore gas projects. The financing will be made through the Gas Security Fund (GSF), a $113 million state-owned investment facility to ramp up gas production in New Zealand.

One of the projects considered for funding in this round is EnZed Energy’s Kaheru offshore gas exploration in Taranaki Basin. The project will receive $12.19 million for a time-limited equity arrangement. The project has a total cost of $40.2 million with EnZed Energy seeking to raise the remaining $28.1 million from other investors. Initially, the project will prospect the Kaheru field to determine whether commercially recoverable gas is present.

The Australian explorer EnZed Energy was awarded gas exploration permit by New Zealand in July. It was the first such rights to be issued by the country after reversing the 2018 ban on offshore oil and gas exploration. The 12-year exploration permit covers about 546 square kilometers in the offshore Taranaki Basin, east of the producing Kupe field.