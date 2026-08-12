SAR Operation Underway as Indonesian Ferry Burns at Sea

Indonesian authorities reported that, at the last tally, 212 people have been rescued from a ferry burning in the Lombok Strait located between the islands of Bali and Lombok. One person has succumbed to injuries while the authorities report the SAR operation will resume on Thursday at daylight.

The ferry KM Putri Yasmin (1,790 gross tons) was traveling from Bali to Lombok on August 12 when the fire began. The strait is reported to be only 25 miles wide, although it is unclear how long the trip lasts. The authorities reported the fire started at around 4:15 a.m. local time and that distress calls went out by 4:39 a.m.

Passengers aboard the vessel reported that they were instructed to put on their life jackets but were initially told to remain aboard the ship. Later reports said they had been told to jump, and the vessel's life rafts were deployed.

A coordinated search and rescue operation involving several departments from Indonesia was underway. The passengers were being ferried to the two islands. At least six rescue vessels were reported to have reached the ferry.

The authorities reported the operation was being hampered by the lack of an accurate manifest. Early reports said there were 114 passengers and 17 crew on the vessel’s manifest. The authorities later reported that 173 people had been evacuated and that one passenger had died. A later tally included an additional 39 people who were on another rescue boat.

Built in 1992 in Japan, the ferry was operated by Jemla Ferry, a well-established company that has been operating since 1976. On its website, it shows a fleet of 16 vessels. The Putri Yasmin was acquired in 2011 and is operating under the Indonesian flag.

The vessel is a RoRo ferry. Media reports say there were 44 people listed as drivers or passengers and that there were a number of “two-wheelers” aboard. Unconfirmed rumors are suggesting the fire was started by an electric bicycle.

Today’s incident comes less than a month after another Indonesian ferry, KM Matiara Sentosa 2, also caught fire. In that incident, like today, the operations were hampered by an incorrect manifest. The authorities reported that five people were killed in that fire, which remains under investigation.

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Asked about the nature of today’s fire, the authorities said it would be investigated. They said for now their focus is on the SAR operation and ensuring that everyone is off the vessel and recovered. Due to the lack of a complete manifest, they said it was also impossible to confirm the number of casualties at this time. Reports are saying that one person was also taken to a hospital.

Indonesia’s Transport Minister spoke to the media later on Wednesday, saying they were monitoring the rescue operations and thanking those who responded. He said the vessel had been issued a permit to sail based on the manifest, but it was likely additional people had joined the ship and that they were not reported. He said the National Transport Safety Committee would be investigating the cause of the fire and cautioned not to make hasty conclusions.

