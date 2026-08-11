U.S. Disables Small Containership Approaching Iranian Blockade

U.S. forces fired upon a small containership on Tuesday morning, August 10, as it was approaching the blockade line in the Gulf of Oman. The Wall Street Journal broke the story, citing unnamed sources that said a U.S. helicopter fired a single missile into the vessel’s rudder.

U.S. Central Command later confirmed the incident saying that the vessel ignored repeated warnings from American forces. It said that two hellfire missiles were fired from a U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopter into the engine room of the cargo ship. Independent reprots said the steering gear room was struck to disable the ship.

Yesterday CENTCOM highlighted that more than 20 U.S. warships continue to be deployed in the region involved in the blockade and other assignments. Since the U.S. blockade of Iranian shipping and ports resumed, a total of 55 ships had been redirected. Three ships have now been disabled and two boarded to ensure compliance.

The containership was identified as the Vela Nova (13,248 dwt) registered in Panama. The ship reportedly has a crew of 17 aboard, and according to sources speaking off the record to The Wall Street Journal, there was a small fire after the strike, which was extinguished, but the crew was evacuated to another ship nearby. The crew is reported to be accounted for and uninjured.

The strike took place approximately 71 miles off the coast of Pakistan in the Gulf of Oman. The ship’s AIS signal reported it was coming from Nhava Sheva, India, bound for Jebel Ali in the UAE.

Details on the vessel are vague, but it was reported to have been sold in February 2026 with management from a company in Greece called Sino Hellenic Ships Management. There are no sanction records, but the company has been under suspicion for the movements of other vessels it manages. The Vela Nova was built in 1996 and is listed as having a capacity of 1,050 TEU.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Equasis lists the vessel as having its class suspended by DNV, with its survey overdue. The ship was cited for deficiencies in five sequential port state inspections in 2024 and 2025. They were conducted in Japan, China, and South Korea.

The action comes as the United States and Iran continue to trade a war of words over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and Oman were reported to be completing an agreement for the Strait’s management without direct U.S. involvement. Factions in Iran said they would not negotiate with the United States until Donald Trump leaves office. The administration had continued its line that an agreement on the Strait was close.

