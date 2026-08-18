Report: India Looks to Run First NSR Arctic Voyage to Europe in 2027

As the shipping season on Russia’s Northern Sea Route moves into its peak time, there are reports that India is the latest country looking to test transits to Europe. According to a report from the Indian newspaper The Economic Times, it is part of a larger effort to expand economic ties between the two countries.

The development of the Northern Sea Route has always carried political undertones, which are growing louder. Chinese media is full of reports of the launch of its first regular container service along the route, highlighting Western opposition and economic benefits for China. They tout that it will become a route for the high-value-added industries in the Yangtze River Delta, pointing to the opportunities to expand high-end electromechanical products and cross-border e-commerce.

The governor of Russia’s Arkhangelsk region was quoted by The Economic Times as discussing the opportunities to expand trade with India. He suggested they could build ships for India, facilitate cargo from India, and expand exports to India. The report says there has already been a 70 percent increase in volumes on the route between Chennai and Vladivostok, saying that expanding onto the NSR would only create more opportunities for Russia and India.

Russian President Vladimir Putin touted the growing interest in the NSR during his meeting with the Indian leaders earlier this year. He acknowledged that India was among the “growing interest” from countries to leverage the NSR. Governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky said India is looking to send its first cargo ship along the Northern Sea Route in 2027.

The report comes just days after China launched its regularly scheduled season service on the NSR and a week before South Korea is scheduled to send its first vessel on a demonstration of the NSR.

China’s Sea Legend Line set off on its first trip of the season, sending the vessel Dubai Tower. It departed Ningbo on Saturday evening, August 15, and is scheduled to make the transit in 18 to 20 days, versus the typical 40 days through the Suez Canal, and 50 days via the Cape of Good Hope. It is scheduled to reach Felixstowe in the UK on September 7 and then proceed to Hamburg and Gdynia. Sea Legend has scheduled eight round trips for 2026, with reports in the media that the first two are now fully booked and demand is exceeding expectations.

Chinese officials are saying that the naturally low temperatures on the route make it well-suited for the transport of high-value temperature-sensitive cargo, including precision instruments and new-energy batteries. The Dubai Tower is reportedly transporting energy storage cabinets, power batteries, photovoltaic modules, and new-energy vehicle components, mainly from cities in the Yangtze River Delta.

The reports are touting the growth on the NSR despite Western opposition. Last year, they wrote that 23 containerships made the transit along with 206 voyages carrying LNG from the Yamal LNG project to Europe.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The route is not without its challenges. They admit the ice flows can disrupt transits, and ice limits the season to August to October for the containerships. Russia insurance company AlfaStrakhovanie confirmed last week that it had paid out over 53 million rubles ($650,000) for an insurance claim related to serious damage to the hull of a tanker during operations in the Arctic. It said the tanker’s hull “suffered hull deformations while navigating through ice. Even with icebreaker assistance, navigation in Arctic waters is associated with increased hull stress and the risk of damage.” AlfaStrakhovanie said specialists investigated the circumstances of the incident, assessed the nature of the damage, and calculated the amount of insurance compensation.

Despite the challenges, the economic and political issues are attracting China and now India to the route with expectations of strengthening relations with Russia. South Korea is presenting its potential entry onto the route as more neutral politically while also saying it will observe all the regulations about Arctic operations. It hopes to attract shippers, especially from Japan, who want to avoid the political ramifications while accelerating shipments to Europe.

