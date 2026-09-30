PCG Files Criminal Complaint Against Master of Burned-Out Ferry

The Philippine Coast Guard has filed its first criminal complaint in connection with the tragic fire aboard the ferry June Aster, which killed at least 77 people and left eight others missing.

On September 9, the ferry June Aster left Manila and got under way for the port of Coron, Busuanga Island. At about 1845 hours that night, the Aster caught fire at a position about one nautical mile off the east side of Busuanga. Passengers who escaped reported a blast followed by an intense fire. First responders pulled 43 people from the water, then turned to the grim task of search and recovery.

After the fire, the wreck went hard aground off the coast of Busuanga Island, just south of Mindoro, enabling boarding and search operations. 77 bodies have been recovered, and eight people remain missing. The process of identification of the remains will take longer: some of the bodies were so charred by the intense heat that forensic specialists have had to look for usable DNA material in dental pulp, inside of the victims' teeth.