Photos: Russian Commercial Fishing Vessel Sinks at the Dock in Montevideo

The authorities suspect that an error while transferring fuel aboard the Russian-flagged commercial fishing vessel Alpa Crux caused it to lose stability and sink at its dock in Montevideo, Uruguay. The crew was evacuated without injuries, and the berth has been secured while the investigation begins.

The fishing vessel Alpha Crux, built in Spain in 2003, was docked when the emergency call was issued around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, August 25. The ship, which is 50 meters (164 feet) and 946 gross tons, began listing to port and reported a loss of stability. The authorities report that the ship was transferring fuel between tanks when it developed the list.

Personnel from the National Ports Administration (ANP) and the Montevideo Port Prefecture took control at the dock and activated the protocols for these incidents. They carried out an evacuation of the 41 crewmembers aboard the vessel, and the shipping agency Idernol Oriental Shipping contracted the specialized operator Nueva Era Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) to implement environmental protection measures.

Nueva Era deployed equipment, a boat, specialized personnel, and floating containment booms around the vessel to prevent any impact on the water. An extraction pump was also put into operation to recover the oily liquids observed on the surface, which initially appeared to be bilge water. So far, no spills of liquid fuels have been verified.

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The shipowner initiated actions with the P&I insurance company for the purpose of salvaging the vessel, a task that will begin in the coming days.

The fishing vessel had been operating under the Russian flag since 2023. It was reported to be fishing for the Antarctic toothfish, with a license active until the end of August 2026.