North Korea Commissions Second of its Largest Destroyers

In an elaborate ceremony full of pomp and celebration, North Korea commissioned the second of its new class of destroyers, the largest and most heavily armed in the history of the communist state. During the ceremonies, the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, said it was part of a plan to strengthen and expand the country’s navy while alluding to more developments to come in the following months.

The ceremonies took place at the Wonsan Port on September 6, reports the state media KCNA. No Western journalists were invited to the ceremony. The event included patriotic images with a march-past by the guard of honor, a 9-gun salute, flag raising, and a tour of the new vessel for leader Kim Jong Un and his presumed heir, a teenage daughter referred to as Je Ae.

The 5,000-ton displacement destroyer Kang Kon is the second in the class, with Kim reporting they had commissioned the Choe Hyon in June. The vessels are the largest ever built for the North Korean Navy. Analysts put its length at 145 meters (approximately 475 feet) and, based on an analysis of images, report a sophisticated array of weapons. Speculation is that Russia aided in the construction of the ships, while China may have helped with the weapons systems.

North Korea reported in July that it had test-fired nuclear-capable cruise missiles from the Kang Kon. Analysts point to five vertical launch systems that can support anti-ship, anti-aircraft, and land-attack cruise missiles. There are also vertical missile launchers, a 127mm naval gun, a six-barrel 30mm CIWS, torpedo launchers, and decoy launchers. Overall, it is considered to be the most heavily armed and most advanced warship operated by North Korea. Kim said the Choe Hyon class “possesses the complex combat capability.”

Getting the vessel to commissioning was an achievement in and of itself. It is the same warship that famously had a faulty launch during a ceremony attended by Kim in 2025. The launch mechanism failed in its release, and the vessel toppled onto its side with reports of hull damage. Kim ordered the yard to right the ship in a matter of weeks and demanded full repairs after the embarrassment.

Reports indicate that Kim has personally led the efforts to enhance the navy, turning his attention to warships after years of focus on the country’s missile systems. Speaking at the event, Kim told the audience, “The time has come for us to exercise our sovereignty at sea and underwater.”

He referred to an “eye-opening transformation in strengthening” the country’s naval forces as part of the modernization. Historically, North Korea has mostly focused on coastal defenses, but Kim talked of the “steadfast will of the Party Central Committee to build an ocean fleet.

“By realizing the program of equipping our navy with nuclear weapons, we should develop for an actual war the multifaceted and efficient operation of nuclear combat systems and make clearer the military activities for maritime defense and war deterrence,” Kim told the audience. He said that until a few years ago the navy lacked warships befitting its mission, and now it was rapidly advancing.

He alluded to further developments, saying a “significant advancement” would be ready to be unveiled in eight months. Analysts speculated this could be his desired plan for a nuclear-powered submarine. North Korea has also indicated it plans to develop guided-missile cruisers, which would be twice the size of the Choe Hyon class and advance Kim’s desires for an ocean fleet.

After the tour, pictures showed the vessel getting underway to the salutes of the navy and Kim Jong Un.

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