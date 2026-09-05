Newly-Rebuilt Rescue Boat for New South Wales Suffers Damage in Collision

A newly refurbished vessel that was awaiting deployment for search and rescue operations off New South Wales will not enter service on time, and perhaps not at all. The Eden 30 (ED 30), which belongs to Marine Rescue NSW, has been extensively damaged after being struck by another vessel while berthed at the Port of Eden.

Marine Rescue NSW said that the SAR boat, which recently underwent extensive refurbishment, was due to enter service on September 7. However, the plans have now been deferred indefinitely following the strike that occurred on August 31.

Although there was no one on board at the time and no injuries were reported, the collision caused significant structural damages to ED 30’s hull and superstructure, including its cabin and deck. Marine Rescue NSW did not reveal the identity of the other vessel or the circumstances surrounding the collision, including the cause. The only explanation given was that ED 30 was caught between the vessel that struck it and the jetty, resulting in a significant impact and causing extensive damage.

Built in 2006, the search and rescue boat was until March this year operated by the New South Wales Police Force. In March, the boat was donated to Marine Rescue NSW to replace another vessel, which had been on loan to the unit since late 2022.

Marine Rescue NSW has a limited budget as a volunteer-run nonprofit, but it made big investments to refurbish the boat's interior and exterior and ensure it met operational needs. Boatyard work included deck resealing, hull repair and installation of new communication systems. However, the collision damage has now put the boat's future in jeopardy. A shipwright and vessel surveyor have been brought in to assess the damage and determine options for next steps.

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“Eden 30 represented a major investment in the safety of the Far South Coast and, for the first time, gave the unit a dedicated rescue vessel it could truly call its own,” said Todd Andrews, Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner. “To see it suffer such extensive damage before we could even officially welcome it to our fleet is incredibly disappointing.”

Andrews added that Xray 23 will continue to provide coverage across Twofold Bay while the assessments on ED 30 are completed, with nearby Marine Rescue Merimbula providing extended coverage for offshore rescues.