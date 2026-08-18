MSC Tests Transits as Container Volumes Rise at Suez Canal

The volume of containership transits at the Suez Canal is continuing to rise as more carriers are growing comfortable with the security risks in the region. MSC is the latest carrier reported to be testing the route, as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have reported they are continuing to transfer services back to the Suez – Red Sea corridor, and CMA CGM is growing its volumes on the waterway.

The Suez Canal Authority has been lobbying the industry for its return and reports it continues its “constructive strategy in opening direct communication channels with all its customers.” While volumes remain below the historic peaks, the strategy appears to be working as more carriers are returning vessels to the routes.

Container shipping consultants and industry analysts Linerlytica highlight in their current weekly report that MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the latest to test the routes. According to the report, MSC has sent seven eastward-bound vessels through the Suez Canal and Bab el Mandeb in the past two weeks. While there has been no official announcement from the carrier, it appears it does not want to be left behind as competitors make the switch.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reported last week that they were moving another of the Gemini Cooperation routes back to the Suez Canal. Maersk had already restored services into the Eastern Mediterranean and now is adding a route that goes to Tangier Med in Morocco. It also added back more calls at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Linerlytica reports that Maersk has already restored over 30 percent of its Cape volumes to the trans-Suez corridor. Further, it writes that Maersk believes conditions are right to move more services back to the corridor.

Maersk advised customers that it was making the switches after thorough security assessments. It highlighted the benefits of shorter distances and greater sustainability for customers with quicker transits. The carriers also look to reduce costs from the shorter distances, critical after the dramatic rise in fuel prices this year.

CMA CGM has been at the forefront of restoring the routes and maintained some transits even during the more challenging periods by working the EUNAVFOR operation, which escorted vessels in the Red Sea. The Suez Canal Authority has highlighted in recent weeks the transits of several of CMA CGM’s largest and newest container vessels, including CMA CGM Saint Germain, CMA CGM Notre Dame, and CMA CGM Vendome, each being ultra-large vessels in the 24,000 TEU category.

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Osma Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, again met with CMA CGM representatives on August 18, highlighting the positive tone of their discussions. Since the start of 2026, the Suez Canal Authority reports that 199 ships affiliated with CMA CGM carrying a net of 5.2 million tons of cargo have made the transit. This compares with 2025, when for the full year, 212 CMA CGM ships carrying 18.8 million tons of cargo transited the Suez Canal.

During today’s meeting, the SCA reports CMA CGM Group’s Executive Vice President for Assets and Operations, Christine Kaboo, affirmed the group’s commitment to increasing transit navigation through the canal. The report highlights that CMA CGM expects to continue to increase the number of ships reporting they will be on various services.

