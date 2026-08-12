IMO and Pakistan Denounce Deadly Attack as Houthis Threaten Saudi Assets

A political controversy is swirling after the attack on a small deck cargo ship that killed at least six people and injured as many as 10 others from the crew and the Yemen Coast Guard. The IMO, the government of Yemen, and Pakistan each issued statements condemning the attack while the Houthis took credit and said they would continue to strike assets linked to Saudi Arabia.

In the latest incident in the long-running civil war, both sides traded accusations and threats after the attack. The Houthis said their armed forces “will continue their operations targeting all Saudi mobilizations.” At the same time, Colonel Waddah Al-Dobish, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Joint Forces, lashed out, saying the government forces could target two ferries the Houthis operate between the mainland port of Salif and the near-shore island of Kamaran. He said they were refraining despite the use of transporting military supplies to the island, because the vessels also are involved in the movement of citizens and their daily needs.

(Houthi propaganda video posted on social media)

The reported circumstances of Monday’s attack vary between the two sides. The Houthis claim the vessel was used to transport Saudi military equipment and was in the Bab al-Mandab when it was struck. The government says the vessel was at anchor in the port of Mocha for engine repairs and maintenance. The pictures show the vessel at a dock with no signs of any military equipment onboard.

“The ferry Tihama is a civilian ferry affiliated with a private company, officially licensed to operate maritime transport, and is used to ferry passengers and civilians between Aden, Djibouti, Somalia, and Socotra on round-trip routes,” wrote Al-Dobish on social media. “It has previously participated in rescue operations and the transport of civilian supplies, including provisioning Socotra Island with gas. One of the Arab news channels had previously filmed it and covered its entry into Socotra.”

Damage pictures posted by Colonel Waddah Al-Dobish

He asserts the vessel was struck by a missile that started a fire, which the photos show destroyed the bridge and small deckhouse. There was a crew of 11 aboard. Three, two from Pakistan and one from Indonesia, died in the initial attack. The Yemen Coast Guard went to the vessel’s aid, and then it was struck by a second missile. A third crewmember was killed, and two from the Coast Guard were also killed. At least seven others were injured during the evacuation, with two hospitalized and the other five reporting minor injuries.

The Coast Guard says it later intercepted an explosive-laden drone that approached the vessel about three hours after the initial attack.

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, issued a statement calling the incident “particularly troublesome” as it was yet another one in the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden area.

“These continued attacks on shipping only serve to escalate tensions and threaten global supply chains on which everyone depends,” said Dominguez. “I reiterate my call for shipowners and ship operators to thoroughly assess risks before transiting this and other regions and follow appropriate best management practices. Seafarers deserve to be protected and allowed to do their jobs in safety and security.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister also condemned the Houthi attack, saying such attacks “constitute a violation of international law.” So far, there has been no comment from the Saudi or Indonesian governments. The ship was registered in Tanzania, and reports say it is owned by a company in Egypt.

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The Houthis announced their blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20 as possible negotiations in Yemen have dragged on. Saudi Arabia backs the current legally recognized government. In addition to claiming attacks on several Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, the Houthis on Sunday and Monday launched a series of attacks on the port of Mocha. They also claimed to have attacked a Saudi encampment and a regional Saudi airport just over the border with Yemen.

Saudi Arabia reported that it would be convening a second planning session today, August 12, for its new multinational coalition to protect shipping interests. The reports said the two-day meeting would finalize the institutional framework of the new 14-nation effort, and the Saudis expect other nations to join their new Gulf of Aden security initiative.