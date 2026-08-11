Six Killed as Houthis Attack Egyptian Ship Supporting Yemen’s Government

A small cargo ship linked to the government of Yemen was struck, possibly in multiple attacks by the Houthis, on August 11. The ship had departed the port of Mokha, Yemen, when it was hit, with the government reporting first that three crewmembers had died and later revising the figure to six with additional reports of injuries.

The ship is identified as the Tihamah (520 dwt), a deck cargo ship built in China in 2024. Databases list the ship as being registered in Tanzania and owned by an Egyptian company. The Ministry of Transport of Yemen referred to it as a Yemeni ship in its statement, while the Iranian news agency Mehr reported the ship was associated with Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni officials said the vessel had been carrying food and called it a further escalation by the Houthis. Unconfirmed reports were inferring that the ship was transporting military supplies to the government, which is backed by the Saudis.

This would be the first deaths since the Houthis resumed their attacks on shipping. The militants have not taken credit for the attack and said they were only targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia. They have announced at least four attacks on tankers in the Red Sea.

The ship, which is 63 meters (207 feet), was likely anchored off the port at the southern tip of Yemen near the entrance to the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb. Reports said it was struck by a projectile midship, which started a fire. The three crewmembers who were killed were reported to have been two Pakistanis and one from Yemen. Later reports said three more crewmember had succumbed to injuries.

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The Yemen Coast Guard was reported to have gone to the aid of the ship and its crew, and they also came under fire. Some reports suggested there were two additional projectile strikes or gunfire. Later reports are that two members of the Yemen Coast Guard were also killed, and there were reports of additional injuries among the crew and the Coast Guard.

The Houthis targeted the Port of Mokha in a series of attacks on Sunday and into Monday. In the first attack during the day on Sunday, Yemen media reported that 25 ballistic missiles, waves of drones, and an explosive-laden boat killed seven civilians and wounded others. A second attack was launched overnight into Monday, with the media saying between four and six drones were intercepted, and two ballistic missiles fell into the sea. They reported that dozens of civilians and military personnel were dead or injured.

